Picked up by police for a warrant from another county, a Lawton man was identified from video as the suspect in the recent burglary and plunder of the Red Pepper restaurant.
Frank Lynn Kimmel, 59, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 7 years in prison.
Kimmel was being booked into Lawton City jail Thursday night for allegations of driving under suspension and for an Osage County warrant. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was “very persistent” in asking officers to count his money in front of him because he’d just paid $1,000 for his new truck and needed it to start working. He said it’s very difficult for him to obtain money and that he’d even paid for some of it with rolls of coins.
During the booking process, an officer recognized Kimmel as the suspect of a recent burglary of Red Pepper restaurant, 1905 N. Sheridan. Investigators said he matched a still photo from the business surveillance camera that had been posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the affidavit states.
“Mr. Kimmel looked identical to the suspect in the picture,” said LPD Officer Ashley Carmon.
Investigators later learned Kimmel has several prior convictions for burglary-related charges.
Kimmel, who is being held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.