ALTUS — A 38 year old Altus man with an already pending Jackson County case faces several new charges following a Wednesday night high-speed police pursuit.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said that Charles A. Hood was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after an officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver in the 300 block of North Park Avenue.
The incident began around 10 p.m. when police received a report of someone driving a silver SUV with flashing lights on the wrong side of the road. Murphy said officers found the SUV near the intersection of North Main Street and Tamarack Road and he took off southbound on Main Street at speeds around 100 miles per hour.
“The pursuit lasted for approximately 30 mins with the suspect traveling through multiple residential neighborhoods, city streets, outlying City of Altus streets, committing numerous traffic infractions and failing to stop at two separate roadblocks set up by police and other local law enforcement who had assisted in the pursuit,” Murphy said.
The maneuver to stop Hood and the pursuit caused minor damage to an Altus patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Hood was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was booked for attempting to elude police, reckless driving and two counts of failing to stop at a police roadblock, according to Murphy.
Hood has been free on $15,000 bond since Jan. 27 after he was charged in Jackson County District Court with a felony count of lewd exhibition of person, court records indicate. He is scheduled to return to court at 1:15 p.m. March 5 for his preliminary hearing conference in that case.