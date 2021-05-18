A man missing his feet was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Sunday.
Lawton police officers responded to a backyard near the 1100 block of Northwest Williams Avenue after dispatch received a call about a shoe with a foot in it.
Officers found the shoe and appendage and within minutes located the owner inside a breezeway of the closed Lincoln Villa Apartments. Officers said the man didn’t have any feet and smelled strongly of decomposition.
The man told officers “the coalition came down from the sky in a blue ship and took his feet,” according to the police report. He then declined medical attention; however, officers placed the man under emergency order of detention due to his statements and medical condition, according to the report.
The man was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital ER and his foot was turned over to the hospital lab for destruction, according to police reports.
The incident is not being investigated as a crime, according Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
It is unclear how or when the man lost his feet and if both were found.