An Oklahoma City man died and a Santa Fe, N.M., woman is in critical condition following a wreck Wednesday when a car ran off Interstate 44 and into a wrecker and pickup parked on the shoulder.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Bernardo Martinez, 41, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene of the wreck, 1 mile east of Fletcher, due to massive injuries.
The wreck happened shortly after noon Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 60.
A Toyota Prius driven by Karen M. Cole, 40, of Santa Fe, N.M., was traveling southbound when her car went off the roadway to the right and struck Martinez and a disabled Ford F-350 pickup, Trooper Thomas Setters reported. Martinez was thrown an unknown distance before he came to rest in the ditch on the side of the roadway. The Prius continued and partially drove onto the rollback bed of a Peterbuilt wrecker and continued, reentered the roadway, crossed the lane line and veered off the roadway to the left, striking the concrete center barrier. The car continued to the right and finally came to rest.
The Ford pickup and the wrecker were unoccupied.
Cole was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in critical condition with leg, arm, and internal trunk injuries, the report states. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for three hours following the wreck for the trooper’s investigation and to clean up the wreckage.
Setters reported the condition of both Cole and Martinez at the time of the wreck remains under investigation. The collision’s cause also remains under investigation.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.