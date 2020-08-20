More information regarding the Monday morning death of a 67-year-old man on northwest Rogers Lane has been released.
Allen Halye was pronounced dead shortly after 3:15 a.m. at the scene of the wreck on northwest Rogers Lane near Central Drive, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
When LPD Officer Mike Boudreaux arrived, he said he found a man lying in the roadway’s northern half of the eastbound lanes and tried to render aid. As he approached, a red Jeep Cherokee driving eastbound didn’t notice his unit’s flashing lights and caused a close call for the officer.
According to the report, Boudreaux tried to stop the Jeep by flashing his flashlight at the driver and yelling for the him to stop. The Jeep kept coming and ran over the person in the roadway before coming to a stop on the nearby access road.
Bourdreaux went to aid to the man in the roadway and identified him as Halye due to a previous call earlier in the night, the report states. Halye was dead, according to the officer. The State Medical Examiner agent was called and officers arrived to close the lanes of the roadway for investigation.
The driver who called in the incident said she’d been driving when she saw Hayle lying in the road. According to the report, she didn’t see the initial impact but saw the Jeep run over the man.
Officers made contact with the driver and passenger of the Jeep.
While securing the scene for the Traffic Division to investigate, a white Ford F-150 pickup with damage to the front end arrived. According to the report, the driver said he’d struck a person in the roadway while traveling east on Rogers Lane.
There is no mention of any arrests made in the report.
Garcia said investigators are still trying to figure out why Hayle was in the roadway.
Hayle’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.