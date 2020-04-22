The State Medical Examiner has identified the person killed in a Feb. 2 shed fire on Lawton’s southwest side.
Devin Blaine Russell, 28, of Lawton, was identified as the person who died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries from the fire. According to the report, the manner of death was accidental.
Medical Examiner Edana Stroberg reported that Russell had “heavy black soot” in his trachea and smaller airways that suffocated him. His body also was charred and he suffered thermal fracturing of his bones due to the heat.
Russell’s body was discovered Feb. 4 by an insurance investigator, two days after the fire consumed a shed at 704 SW Park.
Lawton firefighters were first called to a structure fire Feb. 2 at the shed and it caught an adjacent home at 1105 SW 7th aflame. The fires were extinguished and firefighters spoke with residents of the homes to make sure everyone was accounted for.
Tiffany Vrska, City of Lawton information director, has said the incident was under investigation by the Medical Examiner, the fire department and the Fire Marshal. She has not responded to a late-afternoon request for updated information regarding its outcome.
Following the incident, Fire Chief Raanon Adams cited it was “a unique set of circumstances.” He called the failure to locate the victim during the initial investigation “unacceptable,” in a statement, and said that all staff involved will address what happened and make corrections.