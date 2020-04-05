A 29 year old man was shot and killed near Lake Lawtonka Friday night and the suspected trigger man confessed after being arrested following a wreck in Caddo County.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man died from a gunshot wound to the face. A family member identified the man to The Constitution as Colan Warner Jr.
Stradley said deputies were called to a disturbance around 11 p.m. Friday to a mobile home in the 9200 block of Northwest 4-Mile Road in the northern part of the county. They arrived to find Warner down in a bedroom from his wound and attempted to revive him, to no avail.
The suspect had fled the area in a pickup before law enforcement’s arrival. A steel gate to the property showed where he crashed through it while it was closed during his escape. Stradley said the man wrecked in Caddo County and investigating Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers took him into custody and transported him back to Comanche County.
When he spoke with investigators, the man described as in his 50s confessed to shooting Warner, according to Stradley. What led to the killing most likely had something to do with drugs, he said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.