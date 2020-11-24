The man killed following a standoff with police the morning of Nov. 19 has been identified.
The State Medical Examiner’s (ME) office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) identified Duane Scott Murray II, 30, of Lawton, as the man killed by police. According to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the ME’s office, he died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death is identified as homicide.
Murray appears to have been terrorizing an apartment complex where he was accused of raping a woman in April. According to the OSBI, Murray broke through the door of an apartment at 1420 NW Hunter Road shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 19 and made the female inside disrobe. After she escaped the apartment, a 911 call was made and police arrived and found Murray wielding a gun. A standoff followed for about an hour while police attempted to negotiate with him.
Murray pointed his gun at officers and he was met by return fire from police, killing him at the scene, according to the OSBI. No one else was injured.
Although the OSBI, which is investigating the incident due to it being an officer-involved shooting, has no additional information to release.
Murray has been out on bond for an April arrest for allegations he raped a woman at the same apartments. In that incident, the victim claimed he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.
Police were called the night of April 9 to an apartment at 1420 NW Hunter Road for a reported rape. They spoke with a woman who said she’d been raped in her home by Murray, according to the probable cause affidavit. She and Murray had been drinking when he turned violent and he put a gun to her head while he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.
Murray was found walking in the area of the apartment and police detained him. According to the affidavit, Murray gave police a fake name. Police also found a weapon in Murray's possession. The woman identified him as the man who assaulted her.
Investigators have not confirmed if the April incident and last week's incident happened at the same apartment or to the same woman.
Murray was charged with a felony count of assault with intent to commit a felony as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and carrying a firearm while under the influence, records indicate.
Murray has been free on $10,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment on July 2 and the case was slated for the January/February 2021 jury trial docket, records indicate.
Although Murray's death is identified as a homicide, the city's 17th of the year, it doesn't necessarily mean the incident is a crime.
According to the definition of homicide, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition. Many homicides, such as murder and manslaughter, violate criminal laws. Others, such as a killing committed in justified self-defense, are not criminal. Illegal killings range from manslaughter to murder, with multiple degrees of each representing the gravity of the crime.