A suicide at East Gore Boulevard and Interstate 44 brought traffic to a standstill Friday morning.
Lawton police and first responders were called around 6:30 a.m. to the area on the report of a possible suicide, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. They arrived to find a man dead at the scene. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated a person “had jumped from the overpass.”
The roadway was blocked in both directions from 7:20 a.m. and reopened just under three hours later.
Grubbs said that detectives continue to investigate the unidentified man’s death. His body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
A photocopied, handwritten letter was left overnight Friday at The Lawton Constitution that may be connected. The name signed to the letter has not been confirmed by police as being the victim’s.
In the letter, he began with: “I just hung myself off the Gore-I44 overpass.” He described job loss, health problems and a lack of insurance as his source of depression.
“Well, it’s time to go,” he closed. “I’ll miss you all.”