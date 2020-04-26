One man was jailed while a teen remains on the lam after being accused of the March shooting into an occupied Lawton home with kids inside.
Michael Lee Smith, 34, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with four felony counts: discharging a firearm into a dwelling, conspiracy to discharge a firearm into a dwelling, escape from arrest or detention and possession of a firearm after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. The discharging a firearm into a dwelling count is punishable by up to 60 years in prison with three prior convictions.
Smith joined Quamail Quameer Willis in being accused of the March 18 incident. A felony arrest warrant was issued April 16 for Willis, 19, of Lawton, for felony counts of felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, records indicate. The weapon charge is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police were called on March 18 to a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 42nd Street after it had been shot “numerous times while the residence was occupied by two juvenile children,” along with an adult nephew, according to the probable cause affidavit. No one was injured in the incident. Prior to the shooting, the home surveillance video captured a four-door sedan drive by the home a few times before coming to a stop.
A black male got out from the driver’s seat. According to the affidavit, he walked toward the home, stopped in the street by the driveway and put on a gray hoodie before walking to the front door where he made contact with the owner’s nephew at the front door and asked for a woman named “Tylesha.” The nephew said he didn’t know her and she doesn’t live there. The man left the porch, got back in the car and left.
A short while later, the sedan returned, pulled up to the curb and turned off its lights, according to the affidavit. At least two people were seen getting out and shooting into the home. Nineteen spent shell casings from three different models of guns were recovered by police.
When police tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle, a chase followed into Crosby Park Apartments, 5535 Cache Road. That’s when, according to the affidavit, its doors opened and three people inside bailed from the rear seat and fled. The car continued and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road. Two black males were seen fleeing the car and an officer identified the driver as Smith.
Police recovered several guns that matched the casings recovered from the house shooting.
The owner of the car spoke with police. She said that on the night of the shooting, Smith, her child’s father, was at her house and asked to borrow the car, the affidavit states. She said she texted Smith several times while he was out but he didn’t respond until the next day after she’d seen what appeared to be her car, wrecked and posted to Facebook.
Smith told the woman he’d wrecked the car but told her “ya but just report it stolen,” the affidavit states. That’s what she did. She told police Smith had several guns and a big handgun with a long mag and a smaller one. She identified one of the guns recovered from the car as his.
Investigators discovered a Facebook Live video on March 27 that Willis had posted, where he talked about the shooting, the affidavit states.
In the video, Willis referred to “900” and “Speedy” being locked up because the homeowner’s nephew and his uncle called police after their home had been shot up, according to the affidavit. He referred to the nephew’s Facebook Live video he’d posted where he talked about the shooting “minutes after it happened.”
On “numerous times saying he puts this ‘on CRIP it was me’” along with other testaments that he’d pulled the trigger, the affidavit states.
Willis was adjudicated as a delinquent child of assault with a deadly weapon in Tarrant County, Texas, in June 2017, records indicate.
According to the warrant, the 19-year-old Willis stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His warrant bond was set at $50,000.
Smith has prior convictions: Comanche County — January 2006, conspiracy; April 2008, possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation; and from Oklahoma County — October 2014, possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, records indicate.
Held on $100,000 bond, Smith is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. June 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.