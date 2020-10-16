A man who held Lawton police at bay during a Sept. 29 standoff with police was jailed for gun charges Thursday.
Ricky Lee Rodriguez, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. With two prior convictions, the felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The charges stem from a Sept. 29 incident involving gunshots at 5367 NW Oak.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Rodriguez, two roommates and another person were in the home when the sound of a gunshot in the other room caused the roommates to climb out of a bedroom window and call 911. A Lawton police officer arrived, knocked on the door and he said Rodriguez had a black revolver in his hand and placed to the side of his head when he opened the door.
When Rodriguez saw the officer, he slammed closed the door, the affidavit states.
The roommates told police they were concerned the friend was being kept inside against his will.
Police set up a perimeter around the home and spoke with Rodriguez from spots of cover as well as by phone, but he refused to leave the home. The friend inside did, eventually, exit the home and told investigators he hadn’t been held against his will.
It was learned that Rodriguez had outstanding warrants and he was arrested. Once at the police station, Rodriguez told investigators he’d been mad about something, under the influence of drugs and alcohol and that he fired “two or three times” into the floor with the revolver, the affidavit states. He said a friend had given it to him, loaded with bullets, a week before for protection. He also said he’d considered turning it on himself.
Rodriguez has prior convictions: February 2002, Jefferson County, conspiracy to manufacture CDS; and August 2013, Comanche County, larceny, records indicate.
Rodriguez is being held on $30,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 for his preliminary hearing conference.