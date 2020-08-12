A man with a prior domestic abuse conviction is in jail on $40,000 bond after he was accused of punching and choking his girlfriend at a Lawton hotel.
Nicholas Logan Morgan, 28, homeless, made his initial appearance Tuesday via video conference in the Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of assault and battery, second and subsequent offense, and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. He faces up to eight years in prison if convicted due to his two prior felony convictions.
Morgan was arrested the morning of Aug. 6 after police were called to a hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road on the report of a domestic assault.
Officers met with Morgan’s girlfriend who said for the couple of days prior she’d been staying there with her boyfriend and that he started “really getting physical” with her, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said the day before he’d gotten mad about losing his wallet and began drinking. She claimed he took his frustration out on her by punching her several times in both arms that left bruises. She said he also choked her to unconsciousness.
The woman said Morgan threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave him or call the police, the affidavit states. She claimed he threatened to kill himself as well “because he has nothing else to live for because he has lost everything that mattered in his life.”
On that particular morning, the woman said they went to the office to see if his wallet had been turned in. When they found it had been, she said Morgan got mad because someone took the money from the wallet, according to the affidavit. They went to the bedroom and, she said, he became more enraged and threw a chair through a window. She said he began strangling her and said he was going to kill her and “if he couldn’t have her nobody else will.”
Police reported the woman’s injuries consisted of large bruises areas on both arms, strangulations marks to both sides of her neck, and some swelling and redness to both sides of her face, the affidavit states. Investigators learned Morgan has several prior domestic abuse convictions.
According to Department of Corrections records, Morgan has prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County: October 2015, domestic assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer; July 2016, domestic abuse and domestic assault and battery.
Morgan, who is being held on $40,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. He is to have no contact with his girlfriend, according to his bond conditions.