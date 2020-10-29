A Fletcher man with five prior felony convictions is in jail on $40,000 bond after he was accused of pointing his bow at a police officer and not backing down.
He’s then accused of offering a mix of proposed bribes and threats to murder the officer and his family if he wasn’t released.
Nicholas Red Wilds, 37, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of feloniously pointing a deadly weapon and bribing an officer, as well as misdemeanor counts of public intoxication and obstructing an officer, records indicate. Due to the five prior convictions, he’s eligible for up to 50 years in prison for the weapon charge.
A Fletcher police officer on patrol Oct. 22 saw Wilds standing with a compound bow in his hand on the porch of a home at 308 W. Griffin. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Wilds and the home are known by police for violent incidents and when the officer turned around, Wilds drew back the bow and pointed at the passing police car. The officer responded by getting out of the car, pulling his gun and demanding Wilds drop the bow.
After the officer said Wilds initially refused to drop the bow, he eventually complied and went to his knees in the roadway. The officer drew his Taser and said Wilds had a steak knife in his back pocket, the affidavit states. Wilds was handcuffed the knife removed.
A pair of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrived and assisted with getting Wilds into a vehicle. While on the way to jail, Wilds is accused of telling the officer he had a handcuff key and a knife. He had gotten out of his seatbelt and down into the floorboard and out of the officer’s sight.
An additional unit was called in and while opening the back door of the police unit, Wilds kicked the door into the officers. They got Wilds out and searched him, finding no key or knife.
While en route to the Comanche County Detention Center, Wilds “alternated between bribing me with increasing amounts of money and threatening to murder me if I did not pull over and let him out,” according to the officer. The offer went up to $3,600 and the death threats included the officer and his family, the affidavit states.
Booking Wilds into jail proved equally a wild experience, according to the affidavit. Wilds continued to tell officers he had hidden weapons they wouldn’t find and is accused of making an attempt for a Taser before being subdued again.
The officer said he received a splint for his wrist, which was injured during the repeated rowdiness, the affidavit states.
Wilds has prior felony convictions: Woodland County, Calif., November 2006, assault with a dangerous weapon; San Quentin County, Calif., March 2008, burglary; Corcoran County, Calif., March 2011, assault by prisoner; Shafter County, Calif., May 2012, prisoner manufacture of weapons; and Mojave County, Oklahoma, January 2013, prisoner possessing a weapon, records indicate.
Wilds, who is held on $40,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference.