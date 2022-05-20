DUNCAN — A Stephens County man jailed on $150,000 bond for allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend received another $150,00 bond after being wanted for escaping a December 2021 high-speed pursuit in Stephens County.
Lopaka John Richardson, 24, Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday morning in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of child abuse and endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as for misdemeanor counts of driving with a suspended license and possession of controlled dangerous substances, records indicate.
The charges stem from a pursuit that began the night of Dec. 30, 2021, with a reported disturbance at a home at 109 W. Hickory. Richardson left in a white car and, according to police, was traveling 80 mph in a 35-mph zone when police dropped into pursuit, the probable cause affidavit states. Richardson is accused of driving recklessly, dangerously and erratically at speeds of 100 mph while trying to escape.
The woman at the home of the disturbance told investigators Richardson was driving the car without her consent following an argument, according to the affidavit. She said that while trying to stop him, he took off and dragged her, giving her minor road rash.
The woman filed a stolen vehicle report. Investigators said Richardson called the woman later and told her the vehicle was left at a store in Cache, the affidavit states.
An arrest warrant was issued on March 14, records indicate.
Duncan police were called back to the home the afternoon of May 12 regarding a domestic assault. The woman had left the home while Richardson remained. At this point, the relationship was over, she said, and he’d wanted to talk about getting back together, the affidavit states. When she declined reconciliation, she said he pushed her and choked her until near unconsciousness.
When she got free, she said she tried to leave when Richardson threw her to the floor. A head-butt greeted her as she tried to open the door, according to the affidavit. When she punched him, she said he slapped her across the face.
When Richardson refused to leave, the woman told police she got her two young children and fled. Investigators noted she had marks and bruising consistent with her story, the affidavit states.
Richardson was arrested soon after at another location.
Richardson made his initial appearance Wednesday for the newest case involving allegations relating to the woman as well. He was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between one and three years in prison and/or up to $3,000 fine.
Held on $300,000 combined bonds with the stipulation he have no contact with the ex-girlfriend, Richardson returns to court at 9 a.m. July 20 for his preliminary hearing conference for both cases, records indicate.