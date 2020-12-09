A bizarre Sunday morning stabbing incident involved a man claiming he stabbed his mother, her being treated at a local hospital for multiple stab wounds and ambulance personnel being assaulted.
It ended with the man in jail for the incident as well as a host of county warrants.
Police were called a minute after midnight to 1611 SW I on the report of a woman found covered in blood who had walked into the home. According to the report, she was found after officers noticed blood on a door handle and a blood trail leading through the living room and into the kitchen.
The woman was found lying on her back, covered in blood and unable to speak. Kirk’s Ambulance personnel arrived and took the woman to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Lawton Police Officer Kevin Poirot said he got to the hospital around 12:15 a.m. on the report of two of the ambulance service workers who were assaulted.
One of the EMTs said he’d responded to the call and staged at Southwest 17th Street and H Avenue while police made sure the scene secure. That’s when, he said, a man covered in blood ran towards his ambulance, came in through the side door, sat down and began yelling “Let’s go! Let’s Go! Let’s Go! I just stabbed my mom,” the report states.
When the other EMT asked the man if he still had a knife on him, the man responded with an expletive and began to assault him, according to the report. The man tried to put his hands around the second EMT’s throat and when his partner intervened, he said he was attacked, too.
The EMT being choked began throwing punches and elbows to defend himself and that’s when a random citizen ran up to them and assisted with detaining the man, the report states. After the man was turned over to police, the ambulance picked up the woman for transport. Her condition is unavailable.
During the fight, Poirot said that officers at the scene called for the ambulance to come but they were held up for about 10 minutes due to the assault.
Once at the jail, it was learned the man had over a half-dozen active arrest warrants out of Comanche County.