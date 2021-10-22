DUNCAN — A Marlow man is in jail on $150,000 bond for allegations he stabbed his girlfriend’s other boyfriend during a Wednesday fracas in her garage.
Richard Charles Zane Hancock, 32, of Walters, was charged Thursday in Stephens County District Court with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and, if convicted, at least 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Marlow Police were called around 11:15 a.m. to a home at 302 S. 2nd for a stabbing report and found the wounded man suffering a wound in his upper left chest area near the heart, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said Hancock had stabbed him and ran off.
The injured man was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and underwent surgery Thursday due to the stab wound penetrating his heart. He is in stable condition.
Officer Timothy Fitzpatrick drove out looking for Hancock and found a witness who said he’d just chased him from his property. Another man said he’d just run through a gate and yard. He was taken into custody soon after.
Without being asked, Hancock said, “He tried to kill me, I tried to cut him, but I didn’t,” the affidavit states. He had a large Bowie knife in an empty sheath and another empty sheath on his belt. Fitzpatrick said two pill bottles, one with his name on it and the other bare, that contained two unidentified types of narcotic pills were recovered.
Hancock complained of being injured and, after stopping at the hospital for medical clearance, he was taken to the Marlow Police Department. This is where he shared his tale of events.
Hancock said he’d been over at his girlfriend’s house, in the garage and smoking some meth when he heard his girlfriend and her other boyfriend, the now-wounded man, pull up to the house on a motorcycle. According to the affidavit, they went inside and a few minutes later, he and the woman’s estranged husband came to the garage and beat on the door.
There was already bad blood between them. Hancock said he’d told the girlfriend that if the victim came after him, “there would be a dead body,” the affidavit states.
When he opened the door, Hancock said he was attacked by the other man and had been hit, kicked and struck with a wheel. Fitzpatrick said he saw red marks on his back but noted the wheel didn’t appear to have been moved in a while due to spider webs attached to it.
During the interview, Hancock admitted he had three knives with him and said if he’d done it, he would have used the medium-sized knife. According to the affidavit, he said he brandished the 8-inch blade of his Bowie knife at the victim to get him off of him.
The knife recovered at the scene was a 4-inch fixed-blade and, Fitzpatrick said, it appeared to have “red dried blood on both sides near the handle.”
The woman’s estranged husband said he and the other man saw the garage door closed and found it unusual so they went to investigate. He said the wounded man immediately attacked Hancock when he opened the door. According to the affidavit, he saw Hancock stab the man.
Hancock’s girlfriend told Fitzpatrick he’d been out on bond from Comanche County after being arrested for assaulting her. She said Hancock had broken into her garage and was there illegally.
After the stabbing, she said Hancock came into the house and tried to find her to talk. She said he’s been stalking her since his Sept. 21 arrest and court date in Lawton, the affidavit states.
Hancock was charged with three misdemeanor charges in Comanche County District court: domestic abuse – assault and battery, narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Records indicate he has a February 2020 protection order filed against him by his ex-wife as well as a misdemeanor conviction with deferred sentence for a protective order violation.
Held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Hancock is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.