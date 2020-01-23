A Lawton man was charged with the Friday stabbing of his father while he was “high as a kite” on meth.
Police said his response to his arrest citation was surprising: “Oh, he didn’t die? Bummer.”
Tenairo Codero Navarro made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 2613 SW Avenue I on the report of a stabbing and found Vincent Navarro, the suspect’s father, suffering from stab wounds to his upper right chest, lower left chest and two to his abdomen, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Navarro’s aunt, Maria Williams also was found with a wound to her left elbow. She told police the father and son were arguing when things turned physical. According to the affidavit, Navarro took out a four-inch bladed knife and began assaulting his father and when she tried to break it up, he either cut or stabbed her arm.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Navarro called police and said he wanted to turn himself in. He was taken into custody upon arrival to the police station.
Navarro was “crying and apologizing” and said he was “high as a kite” and admitted to using methamphetamine, the affidavit states. While being booked into jail for assault with a dangerous weapon, Navarro remarked: “Oh, he didn’t die? Bummer,” according to police.
Held on $50,000 bond, Navarro returns to court at 3 p.m. March 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.