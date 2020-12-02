A man recently convicted of dealing drugs is in jail after he told police he’d fired a handgun out of his window that went into a neighboring apartment.
Attillas Elijah Young II, 23, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 6 p.m. Sunday to a domestic incident where a gunshot had been heard. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers arrived to hear shouting from the domestic incident and were met by a witness who said a gunshot had gone into another apartment. Police were told the male suspect still had a gun in his hand.
A woman came to the apartment door and officers heard Young yelling in the background for no one to go outside, the affidavit states. Young eventually came outside and laid down on the pavement. The gun was left inside the apartment and turned over to police. Officers were told that Young said he’d shot out the window at someone.
The bullet trajectory from the apartment showed the gunshot had gone into an occupied apartment nearby, according to the affidavit. No one was injured.
During booking into the city jail, investigators said that Young made a spontaneous statement that he’d been shooting at an unknown person outside his window, the affidavit states. Records indicate that he was convicted in Comanche County District Court on July 14, 2020 of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute.
Young’s bond amount was not available Tuesday.