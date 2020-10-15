Investigators said a 40-year-old Lawton man intimidated his neighbors with guns, including one carrying a laser sight.
Joe Matthew White made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on each count.
White is accused of pointing a shotgun outfitted with a laser sight at a man, his girlfriend and her children when they returned home Monday from a trip out of state.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Northwest Denver Avenue on the report of a disturbance and spoke with the woman. She said her group had just returned home and her boyfriend had driven his truck with a trailer attached through a side yard.
Once the truck hopped the curb, she said White came out of his home carry out a black shotgun and point it at the truck, the affidavit states. She said he racked the pump while loading it.
The boyfriend told police he saw a green laser in his rearview mirror multiple times and in the reflection, he said White was holding a handgun with a sight atop it.
A neighbor told police she saw White enter his house with a shotgun and return with a handgun with a green laser attachment.
White told police that when he saw the truck drive through the yard, he grabbed a shotgun and pumped it but claimed he never pointed it, according to the affidavit. He denied having a green laser sight and to pointing a handgun at the truck.
A search of White’s home led police to a shotgun, pistol and green laser attachment in his room, the affidavit states.
White is being held on $10,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 4, 2021, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.