A 51-year-old Walters man set to begin trial Monday for rape allegations has failed to appear and is now in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Garrell Vilas Groompi, 51, of Walters, was to begin trial Monday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom to face first-degree rape and rape by instrumentation allegations, records indicate.
Gwoompi is accused of picking up a woman in August 2020, taking her back to his house and of holding her against her will during and after raping her, according to the charge.
After making his initial appearance in May 2020, Gwoompi’s bond was set at $100,000. Following a bond reduction, he had been out on $65,000 bond since March 26, 2021, records indicate.
After Gwoompi’s bond was revoked by Neuwirth on Tuesday, he was taken into custody. Records indicate he offered no acceptable excuse for the disruption of the trial.
After recessing the trial for Tuesday, jurors are expected to begin hearing testimony at 9 a.m. today.