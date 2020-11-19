A 34-year-old Lawton man is behind bars on $100,000 bond after he was accused of breaking into a his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulting her Sunday afternoon.
Joseph Demale Keel, a.k.a. Joseph Demale Johnson, made his initial appearance in Comanche county District Court where he received felony charges of domestic abuse — assault and battery — second and subsequent, and first-degree burglary, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he is eligible for up to 80 years in prison if convicted of the burglary.
Lawton police were called by the ex-girlfriend shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday to 5388 NW Columbia. She said that Keel crawled through an unsecured window around 2 a.m. and once inside he punched her and dragged her by the hair during the incident, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Records indicate that Keel was convicted in March 2019 of a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse — assault and battery. He has four prior felony convictions from Comanche County: December 2004, possession of stolen motor vehicle; April 2008, concealing stolen property, falsely personate another to create a liability and false declaration of ownership.
Held on $100,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the victim, Keel returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 14, 2021 according to court records.