Police said a bottle of whiskey, a hatchet and unruly behavior led to them being called Friday to a Lawton hotel.
Once there, a man is accused of having a bad attitude and of assaulting a pair of officers before being taken into custody.
Lawton Police Officer Briar Adams said he was called around 10:45 p.m. to the La Quinta Inn, 1408 NW 40th, regarding a disturbance.
Adams and Officer Cody Noel met with a hotel clerk who said a man with a hatchet was inside and he was acting aggressive, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Taylor Keith Specht was seen standing at the front desk with a bottle of whiskey in one hand and a hatchet lying on the front desk, Adams said. He turned to face officers while in a “fighting stance” with his fists balled and was cussing at them, the affidavit states.
When officers tried to speak with Specht, he came toward Noel while yelling before jumping at the officer, Adams said. Adams grabbed Specht from the side, and he started resisting and said he was going to kill them, according to the affidavit. He ended up hitting one officer in the face with his fist and kicking the other in the face. He is not reported to have tried to “bury the hatchet.”
Officer Noel used his Taser on Specht but had no affect, Adams said. When back-up arrived, he was handcuffed and taken into custody.