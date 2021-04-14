CARNEGIE — A 31-year-old Carnegie man is in jail accused of punching a man in line for a senior citizens meal and causing a brain bleed as well as assaulting a police officer.
Steven Duece Moates Roy made his initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate. Due to a prior conviction, each count is punishable with between four years to life in prison.
Roy was arrested April 7 following the charged incidents and an attempt at escape.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Carnegie Police Officer Dustin Thurman was called to the Carnegie Memorial Building around 11:30 a.m. on the report of an assault. An older man was found lying on the ground with bystanders rendering aid. Witnesses told Thurman a “big Indian man with a red shirt” was running east after punching the man who was in line to get his senior citizens meal.
Thurman found the man, now identified as Roy, entering a convenience store. The officer said Roy smelled of alcohol when he confronted him and began to push the officer away. While trying to take him into custody, Roy threw punches at Thurman and the fight continued through the parking lot to the gas pumps.
Roy got loose and ran away and Thurman followed until realizing his radio and handcuffs were gone. Roy was detained by another officer, according to the affidavit.
A witness told Thurman the initial incident began when three Native Americans pulled down the original victim’s tailgate. When the elder man got out to see what was going on, the witness said Roy cold-cocked the man and he fell, the affidavit states. When people got out to intervene, the witness said Roy yelled “all white people need to be killed” before threatening a man in a wheelchair and leaving the scene.
Roy has prior Caddo County felony convictions from March 2011 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Roy is being held on $50,000 bond, and returns to court at 9 a.m., May 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.