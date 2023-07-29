A Lawton man is in jail after firing at an A&A Foods convenience store close to Cameron University campus and then leading police officers on a pursuit.

Christopher Ansel Moore Jr., 29, of Lawton, was charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of discharging a firearm into dwelling and several misdemeanors. The punishment for the felony charge is up to 20 years of imprisonment.

