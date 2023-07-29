A Lawton man is in jail after firing at an A&A Foods convenience store close to Cameron University campus and then leading police officers on a pursuit.
Christopher Ansel Moore Jr., 29, of Lawton, was charged Tuesday in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of discharging a firearm into dwelling and several misdemeanors. The punishment for the felony charge is up to 20 years of imprisonment.
Lawton police were dispatched at 8:32 p.m. July 20 to A&A Foods, 2702 SW H Avenue, on reports of a man discharging a firearm. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect, who was sitting in his tan Trailblazer.
Moore handed his pistol to the officer, stating it was a BB gun. Police said a quick check of the magazine revealed actual ammunition. Once police ordered Moore to remove the keys from the ignition, he put the car in drive and began slowly creeping forward. He then left southbound on Southwest 27th Street, leading officers on a pursuit that ended shortly after with his arrest, police said.
Eyewitnesses and the security footage of the convenience store revealed Moore pulling up to the gas pump and sitting in his car for several minutes before stepping out and firing his pistol, hitting the front of A&A Foods, according to the affidavit.
Moore told police officers he had ingested narcotics and was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. While searching the car, officers said they found methamphetamine and associated paraphernalia.
Moore has no prior felony convictions, the affidavit says. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference, court records indicate.