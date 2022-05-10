Investigators said a 24-year-old man told them he “knew the law” when he believed he was having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
When he learned she was younger, he is accused of continuing the relationship. Now he’s in jail on two charges of rape.
Bruce Samuel Vallancourt Jr., 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony charges of second-degree rape, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Vallancourt is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl on Oct. 15, 2021, and April 23, according to the charges. Police began investigating following the second incident after the girl told her parents and police she was in a relationship with the older man. She said she was 15 when they met but she told him she was 16, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators said Vallancourt admitted to having sex with the girl during a police interview. He told investigators she was 16 years old and he’d said he knew the law in Oklahoma, the probable cause affidavit states. He admitted that after he found out she was younger, he continued a sexual relationship, Detective Gregory Adams stated.
Vallancourt, who is being held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. July 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.