A 19-year-old man is in jail after investigators found connective evidence and information they believe link him to at least a pair of Lawton restaurant break-ins in recent months.
Dallas Lewis Chasenah made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received two separate felony charges of second-degree burglary, as well as two misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit second degree burglary along with another allegation of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate. While the burglary count is punishable by up to seven years in prison, the conspiracy count can lead to 10 years behind bars.
The first burglary count stems from the Sept. 26 burglary of Fat Boy’s Pizza, 2546 Fort Sill Blvd. The front door glass was shattered, setting off the alarm and alerting the police.
According to the incident report, security video showed four male suspects approach shortly before 5:30 a.m. that morning. They used what appeared to be a crowbar to break the glass and enter the restaurant, the report states. Once inside they pried an interior door leading to an office and a suspect was seen emerging with a safe in his hands.
The suspect with the safe and another person ran off. One suspect was seen carrying an orange Fanta soda bottle that was dropped in the parking lot. It was collected as evidence.
There was $700 damage to the cash register and the front door received $300 damage, the report states.
While under arrest for another burglary allegation, Chasenah spoke with detectives. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, he confessed to the burglary and even pointed out himself on the security video. The conspiracy allegation follows his reported admission to planning the incident.
According to the affidavit, two minors are accused of participating in the Fat Boy’s burglary.
Chasenah was in LPD custody on Dec. 11 after he was developed as a suspect in the Dec. 8 burglary of Taco Mayo, 5209 W. Lee. The means of execution were similar, according to investigators. He provided information about the burglary and confessed, the affidavit states.
Held on $10,000 bond for each break-in, Chasenah returns to court at 3 p.m., Feb. 25, 2021.