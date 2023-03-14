Accused of violently robbing a homeless man of his cell phone and computer, another homeless man is behind bars.
Cornelius Providence Clark, 27, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree robbery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Clark is accused of the March 5 incident that happened while another man was sleeping in the breezeway of First Baptist Church, 501 SW B. The man told police he awakened to the sound of Clark going through his bags. He said Clark told him he needed his laptop computer and cell phone and when he said no and tried to get up, Clark pushed him back down, the probable cause affidavit states. The man said Clark had a “knuckle duster” (brass knuckles) on his hand.
After Clark resumed going through the bags, the man said he went for him to keep him from stealing from him. That’s when, he said, Clark began punching him, repeatedly knocking him back down, the affidavit states. The man held his cell phone close to his body to keep Clark from taking it before it and the computer were snatched away.
Later, according to the man, Clark apologized and said, “I’m sorry that I had to do this” before leaving on foot with the goods, according to the affidavit. The injured man walked to the Lawton Police Department to report the crime.
Held on $50,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the victim, Clark returns to court at 3 p.m. May 1 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.