Jail
GeoStock

Accused of violently robbing a homeless man of his cell phone and computer, another homeless man is behind bars.

Cornelius Providence Clark, 27, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree robbery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

