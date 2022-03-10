A woman claimed a 67-year-old fiancé clocked her in the face with beer cans after he came home drunk.
Now he’s in jail on $25,000 bond.
Lawton Police Sgt. Daniel Hallagin was called around 9:30 p.m. March 3 to a home in the area of Northwest 17th Street and Taylor Avenue to a fight in progress. He arrived to find a man charging at a woman and her screaming to stop him, the probable cause affidavit states. She was bleeding from the face and the man had a bag full of beer cans he set down on the curb line.
The man, identified as Robert Earl Gildon, was detained. Hallagin stated Gildon had blood on his hands and noticed blood on the side of the beer can bag, the affidavit states. The woman said he’d hit her. The officer noted Gildon smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech.
Gildon told the officer he’d come home and the woman, his fiancée, began yelling at him before claiming she hit him with an object. He said he “defended himself” by hitting her back, according to the affidavit. He denied using beer cans to hit her and claimed he’d only used his hands.
The woman told a different story. She said Gildon came home drunk, began yelling at her and then picked up something and hit her with it, the affidavit states. She said she picked up a household item and hit him back to get him away but he continued hitting her. She said she finally ran away onto the front yard.
Gildon was arrested for the assault.