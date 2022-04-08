DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail after he was accused of taking his refusal to follow police commands to the extreme by reaching for an officer’s gun.
Daquan Lemar Jackson, 23, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery on a peace officer, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Duncan Police Officer Kristin McKee stated she responded to a fight shortly before 4:15 p.m. in the 400 block of North 1st Street. She saw three females and Jackson, who was pacing back and forth while talking on the phone.
While speaking with one of the females, a dispatcher cautioned McKee that Jackson could be carrying a gun, the probable cause affidavit states. McKee ordered Jackson to sit down on the curb but she said he refused and walked toward the back of the police unit.
McKee stated while talking with Jackson, “he would make Biblical references” she didn’t understand, the affidavit states. The women told McKee he was schizophrenic.
Once more, Jackson was told to move away from the police unit but he began stepping toward McKee, reaching for her holstered gun as she grabbed his hand, according to the affidavit. The two ended up grappling before, McKee stated, two fellow officers arrived and helped handcuff him.
Jackson, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.