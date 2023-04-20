A man wanted for shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s home also is accused of being present when a Lawton man was shot and killed.
An arrest warrant was issued for Corey Dion Schexnayder Jr. the day after Fernando O’Neil Devin Daniels, 27, of Lawton, made his Tuesday initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, murder in the second-degree – felony murder, shooting into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle to fire a gun and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Schexnayder, 21, is wanted for felony counts of firing a gun into a dwelling and for possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication. He received a conviction in Comanche County in September 2015 in juvenile court for second-degree burglary.
Lawton Detective Marcus Rucker stated police were called shortly after 2 a.m. April 2 to a home at 1311 SW Bishop regarding shots fired. The homeowner said Schexnayder shot at the house, the warrant affidavit states. He is the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner’s niece, who was staying with her. The aunt told police she’d been staying with her because the couple had gotten into a fight.
The aunt said Schexnayder had contacted her through Facebook Messenger asking where the niece was, as well as calling several times; she ignored the messages and calls before blocking his number, the affidavit states. She said within 30 minutes of doing that, the gunshots rang out, Rucker stated.
Through the course of the investigation, Rucker stated it was learned that Schexnayder had been driving a pickup involved in another shooting, this one fatal.
Daniels is accused of shooting into an apartment at the Timbers, 120 NW 44th, the morning of April 2, killing Shakirr Cogdell. Schexnayder was identified as borrowing and driving a truck involved in the incident.
Daniels is accused of firing into Cogdell’s apartment after Cogdell told Schexnayder and two other people to get away from his vehicle while they were involved in an argument in the parking lot. After the victim had gone inside his apartment, vehicles were heard leaving the parking lot.
According to Cogdell’s girlfriend, when the vehicles returned, he looked outside and moved toward the door when the gunshots happened, according to the probable cause affidavit. One bullet struck Cogdell, killing him. The truck driven by Schexnayder was seen in the parking lot by witnesses.
The truck’s owner told Rucker that Schexnayder had dropped her off at her home around 2 a.m. and said he was going to drop off or pick something up from his ex-girlfriend. Police searched the truck and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat and two spent 9mm casings in the bed of the truck, the affidavit states.
Surveillance video from the Lawton-Fort Sill Municipal Airport showed the truck traveling west on Bishop Road from Southwest 11th Street and then turning onto Jesse L. Davenport Street moments before the 911 call was made regarding the gunshots, according to the affidavit.
The ex-girlfriend’s mother told Rucker she’d spoken with Schexnayder and he’d apologized for “shooting up the house.” Text messages showed he was sorry and “wishes he can do things different next time,” Rucker stated.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Schexnayder’s arrest.