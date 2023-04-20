A man wanted for shooting into his ex-girlfriend’s home also is accused of being present when a Lawton man was shot and killed.

An arrest warrant was issued for Corey Dion Schexnayder Jr. the day after Fernando O’Neil Devin Daniels, 27, of Lawton, made his Tuesday initial appearance in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, murder in the second-degree – felony murder, shooting into a dwelling, conspiracy to use a vehicle to fire a gun and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

