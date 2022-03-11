A year after discovery, investigators are able to identify the human remains found on Cameron University land.
Tommy Alexander White, 33, is the person whose remains were discovered in March 2021, said Brook Arbeitman, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) information officer.
White’s remains were discovered by a person setting traps on the university-owned land near Southwest 38th Street, between W. Gore and W. Lee. The trapper first found his skull. Investigators searching the area recovered additional remains as well as clothing.
The cause and manner of death has still not been determined. At the time, investigators initially believed the man succumbed to the elements during the extreme cold experienced the month before.
Arbeitman said the state agency continues to investigate White’s death.
“The investigation is still open and is being investigated as a suspicious death,” she said.
If you have information about White and his death, contact the OSBI: 800-522-8017; or email: tips@osbi.ok.gov.
You may remain anonymous, Arbeitman said.