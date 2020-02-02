A 24-year-old Lawton man is being held on $100,000 bond after he was charged with shooting his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night.
Antoni Frinkley made his initial appearance Thursday morning in Comanche County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
Frinkley is accused of shooting Desmond DeAnthony during an incident in the parking lot of the Bristol Apartments, 2202 SW B.
Lawton police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the apartments and found DeAnthony suffering from gunshot wounds. He as taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Sha’Daija Williams, DeAnthony’s ex-wife and now-girlfriend of Frinkley, told police she saw Frinkley’s car driving slowly in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, she saw him get out of the driver’s side of the car and begin shooting at DeAnthony, who had been standing in the parking lot. Two other witnesses offered a similar story to investigators.
Held on $100,000 bond, Frinkley is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. March 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.