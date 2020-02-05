A 41-year-old Comanche man is jailed on $300,000 bond after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young teen girl.
Juan Ivan Espinosa-Villagran made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by 3 years to 20 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Pollard was called to Espinosa-Villagran’s home in Meridian after receiving a report he was touching the girl inappropriately.
According to the probable cause affidavit, three adults greeted Polard, including Espinosa-Villagran’s wife, who said her husband had admitted to the accusations and wanted to turn himself in. He then came out and turned himself over to law enforcement.
While being taken into custody, Espinosa-Villagran said he wanted to take responsibility for his actions, the affidavit states. He was taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview. He later admitted to touching the girl inappropriately on three different occasions.
The victimized 14-year-old girl told investigators that Espinosa-Villagran had touched her between 10 to 12 times, the affidavit states.
Held on $300,000 bond, Espinosa-Villagran is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. March 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.