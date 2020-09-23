A man on probation for a prior DUI is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was charged for driving at almost three times the legal limit.
Gordon Ray Chasenah, 54, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court. Chasenah was charged with a felony count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after former conviction of two more more felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of escape from arrest, resisting police and failure to stop at a sign, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of 28 days in a residential inpatient treatment followed by one year of supervision and periodic testing, aftercare at the defendant’s expense, 480 hours of community service following aftercare and use of an ignition interlock device for at least 30 days.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Chasenah was stopped by police Saturday night in the 1500 block of Northwest Andrews Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Officer noted he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot watery eyes. He took the field sobriety test and failed, according to investigators.
Chasenah then agreed to take the portable breathalyzer test and tested positive for alcohol on his breath, the affidavit states. Following the test, he ran from police but was apprehended by officers.
Once taken to the police station, Chasenah took the state’s breathalyzer test with his final sample being 0.22 blood alcohol content — 0.08 is the threshold for a felony DUI. He was arrested and during booking, he told police he was already on probation for DUI, the affidavit states.
Chasenah has prior felony convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol in Comanche County from July 2016 and January 2019, records indicate.
Chasenah is being held on a $50,000 bond and returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.