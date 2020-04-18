A 34-year-old Lawton man with a history of violence is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of stalking his wife while she has a protective order out on him.
William Jerome Mackel made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of stalking, records indicate. Due to two prior convictions, the crime is punishable by up to two years in the county jail.
The woman reported to police on April 3 that Mackel has been violating a protective order that was issued by the court on March 9. According to the probable cause affidavit, she said Mackel had been calling her and saying “that he doesn’t care about the police” and will keep calling. She said he’d called her more than 20 times in one day. Even with his number blocked on her phone, she said he calls from other numbers.
The woman told police “she is afraid of William mostly because he has mental health issues,” the affidavit states.
Mackel has a January 2019 conviction in Comanche County for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, second and subsequent, as well as an August 2019 felony conviction in Oklahoma County for possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony, records indicate.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke Mackel’s suspended five-year sentence for the Comanche County conviction for assaulting his wife, according to records.
Held on $50,000 bond, Mackel is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference.