A 22-year-old Lawton man is free on $30,000 bond after he was raided by police and DEA agents for allegations he was selling Fentanyl.
He was taken into custody 12 days after receiving a suspended sentence for drug dealing.
Jakie J. Moorer made his initial appearance via videoconference Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and destroying evidence, records indicate. The distribution charge is punishable by up to seven years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.
Lexus Lenea Kaywaykla, of Lawton, was charged with a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
Moorer and Kaywaykla were arrested after Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Tactical Team joined members of the DEA Task Force to serve a search warrant at Moorer’s home, 1306 NW Irwin.
According to the probable cause affidavit, detectives found a loaded 9mm pistol, a small amount of marijuana and multiple items of paraphernalia including digital scales with residue, multiple containers with drug residue, and three one ounce packages of Kratom, a natural substance that has psychotropic effects that act as both an opioid and a stimulant. A large package containing a large number of empty unused capsules and a bundle of filled ones labeled Thai Kratom, as well as an unknown purple pill, bullets and a gun holster were also recovered.
Moorer was identified by investigators as also conducting two controlled drug buys from his home for Fentanyl as well as three others at a different location, the affidavit states. Fentanyl is a synthetic opiate that is highly addictive and very strong.
Moorer has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from Aug. 12 for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute and received a 10 year suspended sentence, records indicate.
The couple return to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference.