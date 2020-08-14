Claiming it happened during an "either him or me" moment in a fight, a Lawton man is in jail on $250,000 bond for Monday's stabbing death of a man.
Robert Michael Adair made his initial appearance Friday via teleconference in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
Adair is accused of stabbing Jose Matos, 42, of Lawton, twice in the chest with a knife in a north Lawton motel Monday afternoon. Matos is the city’s 12th homicide victim of the year.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Lawton police officer was driving through the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road, when he saw a Hispanic man, later identified as Matos, lying outside of room No. 120 with two apparent stab wounds to the chest. CPR was attempted but Matos died at the scene.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the bicycle he rode off on. A male matching the description was stopped a short while later at Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road and identified as Adair, the affidavit states. He tried to run off when police identified themselves and told him to stop. Officers noticed he had blood on him and inside his backpack, a knife with blood on it was also recovered.
A witness later picked Adair from a photo lineup. She told police she’d seen Adair with a knife in his blood-covered hand standing near Matos after the stabbing, according to the affidavit. Another witness confirmed her story.
During his interview with detectives, Adair “confessed to stabbing Jose Matos with a knife, twice, inside the room," the affidavit states. He said he felt like it was an “either him or me” moment. He told police he didn’t believe Matos had any weapons.
Adair told the detectives it began while he and a woman were in the room with Matos. He said he felt Matos was being disrespectful to the woman and should leave. The men got into a physical fight. According to the affidavit, when Matos knocked Adair down, Adair got up and used the knife to stab Matos in the chest twice before fleeing on his bicycle.