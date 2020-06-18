A 37-year-old Lawton man is accused of hitting and trying to strangle a police officer with a chain.
Karl Holland Jr. made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Holland is accused of using a chain to attack LPD Officer Briar Adams during a June 11 call regarding an unwanted guest.
Adams was called around 6:30 p.m. to 708 SW Butterfield Drive on a report of an unwanted guest. According to the probable cause affidavit, Holland was banging on the door and wouldn’t leave.
Adams said he was pointed to a man between cars in the driveway. At that time, Holland came running around the cars holding a chain above him in an aggressive manner and swung at Adams, striking him twice, once across the back and once across the head, the affidavit states.
Holland is then accused of getting behind Adams and putting the chain around the officer’s throat in an attempt to strangle him. According to the affidavit, Adams got his hand between the chain and his throat to create an airway to breath before slipping out of the hold and gaining control of his attacker.
Holland, who is held on $20,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.