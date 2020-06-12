A 26-year-old man is in jail on $1 million bond after he was accused of causing the abuse that killed a 3-month-old girl on March 31, 2019.
The death moves Lawton’s 2019 homicide record to 20 for the year.
Investigators said that due to worries about outstanding arrest warrants, the man failed to call 911 for the child.
Kevin Thomas Williams Jr., 26, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received the felony charge, or in the alternative, first-degree murder involving the death of a child, along with added information about a prior felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Investigators first began investigating the case on March 9, 2019, when the 3-month-old girl left in Williams’ care was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and had stopped breathing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the girl was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Oklahoma City due to the severity of her injuries. Once there, it was discovered she had brain hemorrhaging and retinal bleeding consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the doctors.
During an interview with police, Williams said he was caring for the child while her mother went to the store. He said the baby began to cry and needed a bottle. He said he propped her on the bed and propped a bottle beside her while he left the room to tend to other children in the home.
When he returned to the room, he said he found the girl lying on the bed and it appeared she was choking, the affidavit states.
Williams told investigators he did not immediately call 911 but, first, called her mother to tell her what was going on. The mother returned moments later and “had to instruct Mr. Williams to call 911,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators said they later learned that Williams called his mother before calling the infant’s mother. It was learned “he had arrest warrants he was concerned about,” the affidavit states.
The baby girl was put on do not resuscitate status on March 19, 2019, and released home to hospice care three days later.
A child abuse pediatrician spoke with police on March 27, 2019, and she said, in her professional opinion, the injuries were consistent with child abuse and that the onset of symptoms would have begun immediately following the abuse, the affidavit states. The child hadn’t had breathing issues or medical problems before the mother left her in Williams’ care, she said.
Williams was again interviewed the following day. When told of the girl’s condition and her impending death due to injuries suffered from abuse, according to the affidavit, he again denied causing the injuries and said she’d choked on her formula.
The baby girl died March 31, 2019. According to the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, blunt force head trauma was determined to be the cause of death and the manner described as homicide.
Williams has been in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center since the final interview when he was detained for an outstanding arrest warrant for a possession of controlled substance case. He has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from October 2014 for possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate.
Williams, held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.