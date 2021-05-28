A 60-year-old man will serve 561 days in Comanche County Detention Center after he pleaded guilty to assaulting the Cache police chief with a spear in November 2019.
Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Elmer Lee Fort III on Wednesday to credit for time served. Fort’s trial had been placed on the next jury docket, which begins Tuesday.
Fort was initially charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting police.
He was arrested following a call to Cache Police to 611 N. 6th Street for a domestic disturbance call. A man told police he’d been to the hospital the night before and when he arrived home, he found his 93-year-old mother naked and sitting in a wheelchair, the affidavit states. He said his brother, Fort, had trashed his mother’s house.
The man said Fort tried to fight him and tried to kick in his mother’s front door, according to the affidavit. The men got into a fight outside and he returned inside the house to escape his brother.
Police went to Fort’s home behind the residence and Police Chief Donna Kimmel knocked on the door. Fort answered before shutting the door again. When Kimmel said she needed to speak with him, he replied with “numerous obscenities” and threatened to “kill you,” according to the affidavit. Fort was seen through the window carrying a large stick that was sharpened to a point.
Fort, who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 300 pounds, told police to kick the door in several times, according to the affidavit. However, officers knew he was waiting for them with a spear. The officers backed off and waited for backup.
At some point, Fort opened the door, stood in the doorway, and called Kimmel disparaging names and “told her it was her fault the boy was dead,” the affidavit states. Officer Russell LaFrance used a Taser at Fort but missed. A decision was made to force entry before Fort could get back to the house and hurt his family members.
When police forced their way inside the home, Ford was guarding the doorway with the large stick in his hands, making jabbing motions despite orders to put the weapon down, the affidavit states. He dropped the spear and came out onto the porch but refused police commands to come down.
Kimmel used her Taser on Fort as he started walking back in the home and the officers were able to rush him and put him into restraints, according to the affidavit. Officers said he continued to resist and hurled obscenities at them, if not the sharpened stick. Fort told the police he’d smoked something, but he didn’t know what it was or where he got it.
Records indicate Fort was convicted in Comanche County in May 2016 for abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult. The same woman from this incident was the victim in the conviction.