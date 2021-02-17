Everyone needs a little help now and then, and that’s where Aaron Hite comes in.
Hite got out with friends in a 4X4 pickup Tuesday morning to help out those stuck in the snow.
“I just know when the weather turns bad we have to try to help each other out,” he said. “Many folks risk traveling just to make ends meet for their families, and through no fault of their own, they end up in situations beyond their control.”
Hite said it’s just part of being a good citizen. Helping his karma helps his heart, he said.
“I enjoy helping whenever I am able to do so, and I know other citizens feel the same way,” he said. “That’s our Lawton community.”