DUNCAN — A Midwest City man was ordered to serve 85 years in prison after being convicted in September by a Stephens County jury with a several charges related to being confronted by a woman’s husband while with her.

On Tuesday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger sentenced Michael Eugene Jackson Jr., 35, to serve time behind bars after a jury found him guilty Sept. 28 of possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, feloniously pointing a firearm after former felony conviction and a count of attempting to commit subornation of perjury after former felony convictions.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

