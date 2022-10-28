DUNCAN — A Midwest City man was ordered to serve 85 years in prison after being convicted in September by a Stephens County jury with a several charges related to being confronted by a woman’s husband while with her.
On Tuesday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger sentenced Michael Eugene Jackson Jr., 35, to serve time behind bars after a jury found him guilty Sept. 28 of possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, feloniously pointing a firearm after former felony conviction and a count of attempting to commit subornation of perjury after former felony convictions.
Jackson received consecutive sentences of, per charge, 35 years, 30 years and 15 years, records indicate. He also will be under no less than two years of supervised probation upon release.
Jackson was arrested following a Feb. 27, 2021, incident at a Duncan hotel where he was accused of being with a man’s wife and pointing a handgun at her husband.
After Jackson was arrested at gunpoint, police found several knives and two small black handguns, both with loaded magazines, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators later learned one of the guns was stolen.
The Stephens County District Attorney’s Office received information March 4, 2021, that Jackson was making phone calls from the jail’s booking area in attempt to get a juvenile to take the fall for the firearms possession. All calls made from the jail are recorded.
During one of the calls, Jackson said he “drew down” on the man but “he is still alive,” the affidavit states.
Jackson has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: June 2010, using an offensive weapon in a felony and trafficking in illegal drugs; and September 2010, DUI – liquor or drugs, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Herberger denied a motion Wednesday by Jackson’s legal counsel, Ron Williams of Lawton, for a new trial.