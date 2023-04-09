Lawton police are investigating a homicide near the intersection of Southwest Coombs Road and Southwest 38th Street.
When officers were called to the scene about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, they found a dead male near the road, according to a press release from the Lawton Police Department.
This is Lawton’s seventh homicide this year.
Last week police identified the victim of an April 2 fatal shooting at Timbers Apartments, 120 NW 44th. Police were called regarding a disturbance where gunshots were fired. They arrived to find Shakirr Cogdell wounded. Officers administered first aid; however, Cogdell later died from his injuries, according police.
The city’s fifth homicide also remains under investigation.
Prophet Williams was shot and killed the afternoon of Feb. 23 outside of Ice Tre’s Barber Shop, 2104 W. Gore. Two other people were wounded. No suspect has been identified.
Lawton police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the department, 580-581-3271; or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma, 580-355-4636.
Callers may remain anonymous.