ALTUS — A Wednesday morning theft of a pickup left a 31-year-old man who tried to stop it dead after being thrown out and run over. Police are searching for the thief.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said police are investigating the theft of the red 1998 GMS two-door extended cab pickup with the Oklahoma tag number ICC-947. The truck was taken shortly before 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
“As the suspect was stealing the truck, a man jumped into the bed of the pick-up,” Murphy said. “That man was later thrown from the vehicle and run over near the area of the 800 block of West Bradford.”
Murphy Daniel Moore, 31, who works at the Friendship Inn Apartments, tried to intervene in the theft and was killed in the process.
“Police need your help in finding the stolen truck and the driver,” he said. “At this time police have no description of the suspect.”
Police are encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Altus police department at 580 482-4121 or Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-8477. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.