It took more than three hours for a Comanche County jury to determine the fate of a man accused of murder.
And in its determination, when he pulled the trigger and shot and killed Tyrone Johnson on Jan. 19, 2019, he was responding to a perceived threat to his life.
After three days of trial and testimony, Regionald V. Talbert, a.k.a., “Crazy,” 35, of Lawton, was acquitted of the charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and of feloniously pointing a firearm. The jury did find him guilty of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and recommended a 25-year prison sentence. He waived his right to delay sentencing and undergo a pre-sentence investigation.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe concurred with the jury and sentenced Talbert to the quarter-century sentence with consideration for time served.
During his testimony before the jury Wednesday morning, Talbert said he’d felt threatened that January morning when he pulled into the drive of 1702 SW Douglas. Johnson, whom he said he’d grown up knowing, had been drinking and was carrying a gun in his hand as he approached him from one side. Talbert said Oscar Reyes remained at his flank. He claimed the then-teen was armed as well.
When he fired a borrowed weapon tucked inside his sweatshirt, Talbert described it as a moment of reacting quickly to a threatening situation. It was the defense his lawyer, Albert Hoch, of Oklahoma City, reiterated to the jurors during the trial’s closing arguments.
The argument was persuasive as decided by the jurors.
Talbert has prior felony convictions from Stephens County for possession of a stolen vehicle, and Comanche County for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.