A man held on $80,000 bond for stabbing another man in the neck and jaw said it was the result of him asking his neighbor’s guest to be quiet outside.
He claimed things escalated when he agreed to meet another man out front to settle the matter and that he reacted out of fear for his safety.
Marcus Clint Sexton, 43, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Sexton was arrested Thursday night after police were called to the incident at 205 SW Crystal Hills Drive.
Officers arrived and spoke with Sexton, who admitted to stabbing the other man with a “2 to 3’” curved skinning knife, according to the probable cause affidavit. He told police people at the neighbors’ home were making a lot of noise next door and he’d gone into the backyard to tell them to be quiet.
Sexton told police he was yelling and another man began yelling back. They agreed to meet in the front of the house. Once there, he said the other man’s size caused him to become “scared” and pull his knife from the sheath on his belt before stabbing the man first, the affidavit states. A physical fight between the two ended when they were separated on the ground.
The injured man was driven to the hospital by the neighbor. He was treated for stab wounds to the left side of his neck and left lower jaw, according to the affidavit.
Held on $80,000 bond, Sexton returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.