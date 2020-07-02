A Lawton man is in jail on $5,000 bond after he was charged with illegally having a gun following a June 23 shooting incident.
Raymond Scott Edwards, 37, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Edwards has a prior Comanche County felony conviction for theft of copper from June 2011.
Lawton police were called shortly before 11 p.m. June 23 to the report of a man who had been shot in the 1700 block of Southwest 6th street. According to the probable cause affidavit, a man was found suffering a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. At first, police said he was uncooperative and wouldn’t say who shot him or where it had happened.
After being taken to a local hospital for treatment, the victim told police he’d been walking down the street and was approached by a man who asked if he was in a gang. When he said he wasn’t, the other man shot him with a Springfield XDM .45 caliber handgun, the affidavit states. The man said the shooter was wearing a mask and he didn’t see his face.
It was around 12:15 a.m. Sunday when police were told of a blood trail leading to the home at 610 SW McKinley. Edwards answered the door when police knocked. According to the affidavit, after confirming the injured man had been at his home on June 23, he told investigators he’d shot the man in self-defense. It was learned he had a felony failure to appear warrant in Comanche County and was arrested. It was later learned he had his prior conviction. The gun was recovered by police.
Edwards is being held on $5,000 bond, and returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 24 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.