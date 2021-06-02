A man told police he’d been stabbed randomly while walking Monday night in northwest Lawton.
Lawton Police Sgt. Sedona Warren responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Denver Avenue for the report of a man who’d been stabbed. The man told her he’d been walking in the 2000 block of Northwest Lawton around 11 p.m. when an unknown male came up and stabbed him. According to the report, he felt the sting and once he realized he was injured, ran home.
The victim was unable to identify his attacker. Police were unable to locate the actual scene of the incident, the report states.
The injured man received medical attention and was treated at a local hospital.