COMANCHE — Investigators said a Ryan man accused of using a car as a weapon after being caught shoplifting at a Stephens County dollar store said “I’m an idiot” when confronted by police.
Now he’s in jail.
Joseph Michael Depriest, 36, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Law enforcement began their search that ended with Depriest in handcuffs following an incident shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9.
Police were called to a shoplifting in progress at the Dollar General Store in Comanche. They arrived after a black Nissan Altima rammed a Chevrolet Cruze that had been parked and blocking it in a spot, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Investigators spoke with the car owner who said she’d been sitting outside the store when she heard the store’s alarm go off. Next, a man standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair and covered in tattoos came out and threw something into the back seat of the Altima before getting into the passenger seat, the affidavit states. She responded by moving her car to block it in.
Once the man in the Altima heard the police had been called, he threw the item out of the car and began to ram the Chevy multiple times in an attempt to flee, according to the affidavit. He finally got free and left.
Investigators said the Chevy suffered front end damage. A large puddle of oil was on the ground under where the Altima had been parked. A streak of oil across the parking lot showed its path out of the parking lot, the affidavit states. There also was damage to the parking barricades in front of the store. Police got the tag number of the Nissan from store security video.
The next day, the Altima was found abandoned behind Sorrell’s Nut House on Old U.S. 81 in Comanche, according to the affidavit.
Police traced the ownership of the car to a home in Ryan. Depriest was working in the backyard and investigators noticed he looked like the suspect, as seen on the store video, the affidavit states. He was detained while the car owner and a woman were questioned.
The woman, Depriest’s girlfriend, said she’d been in the car when Depriest came out of the store. The car owner said, as far as he knew, the car had been stolen.
At first, Depriest denied committing a crime. After being told why he was being charged and booked into jail, “he dropped his head and quietly said, ‘I’m an idiot’ and sighed, the affidavit states. He was then booked into jail.