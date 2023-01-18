During his interview with police about the April 18, 2021, shooting and killing of Jennifer Gibson, Tevin Jamal Anderson answered he was following an order from God:
“I did what He told me to do.”
On his first day of non-jury trial before Comanche County Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, Anderson, 29, of Lawton, sat silent behind a black mask and clad in his orange jail attire.
But on a nearby television screen, two of Anderson’s video interviews with Lawton police detectives offered his story of what happened early that April 2021 morning.
Anderson admitted to shooting and killing Gibson, 47, leaving her body lying in the roadway at the intersection of Southwest 6th Street and U.S. 281. Parked nearby was Anderson’s car.
Lawton Police Detective Donald Pauley testified that Anderson’s car had been impounded the morning of April 18, 2021. When Anderson called the police station looking for his car later that day, he volunteered his keys for investigators to conduct a search but denied having anything to do with Gibson’s killing. Anderson first said he’d run out of gas and had called his aunt to pick him up.
Anderson was released but later spoke with investigators regarding another incident. Again, he was free to go but was arrested two days later for the other incident.
It was during this third interview that investigators reached a breakthrough.
The interview video was filmed on a police body camera due to technical difficulties with the stationary camera. Pauley told Anderson since they’d last spoken, he had information Anderson had killed Gibson, who lived with him and his cousin.
“A whole lot of people are saying it’s you … you know what happened to Jen, you know you do,” Pauley said. “What caused Jen to die?”
Anderson responded: “Why you saying I did it?”
Pauley told Anderson he knows he and Gibson were together. Her last text message to her boyfriend, Anderson’s cousin, was sent at 2:03 a.m. and pointed his direction:
“I’m going to go ahead and leave with Tevin.”
Pauley said an hour after that, he was examining the scene where Gibson lay dead.
Anderson sat silent as detectives asked variations of “tell me what happened” dozens of times. He then downed a bottle of water in one long drink and then returned to silence before making his plea.
“I don’t need jail,” he said, “I need help.”
Anderson then confessed.
“God told me to do that … God told me, she’s the devil,” he said. “My mind was playing tricks on me.”
Anderson told investigators he’d told Zaire Ameri Brown, 18, of Lawton, his intentions sometime before, between midnight and 2 a.m. He said, “I’ve got to kill her.”
Soon after the camera battery shut down, Pauley testified that Anderson volunteered to lead police to where he’d ditched the gun following the shooting. It was recovered hidden inside a stump behind some bushes at 615 SW Roosevelt, although the magazine has not been recovered.
In a follow up interview on April 21, 2021, Pauley again asked Anderson what he belived Gold told him to do.
“Kill her,” Anderson said. “I did what He told me to do.”
Anderson said he’d planned to take Gibson “further out” when he ran out of gas. He said he took it as his sign to act.
“I said, ‘You the devil,’” he said. “I got out, she got out, I shot her, boom, I cocked it back and shot her again.”
Anderson said the gun jammed and he reracked it several times before getting the second shot off. Investigators said Gibson was shot three times.
Pauley asked Anderson if he knew Gibson was dead as she lay on her back in the roadway.
“I think so,” he said. “I was just doing what I was told.”
Anderson said he’d been taking PCP in the days before the shooting but not the night it happened.
The trial, to be decided by Judge Tayloe, resumes this morning and is expected to conclude later in the day.